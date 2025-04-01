European giants take interest in Martin Zubimendi successor

While Real Sociedad have managed to retain Martin Zubimendi in the face of interest from a number of European giants in recent years, if he is to depart, then they will have little excuse not to have had a plan in mind to succeed him. However that plan is reportedly under threat.

Zubimendi has a €60m release clause, and with no shortage of clubs willing to activate it, Arsenal and Real Madrid look set to battle it out for his affections this summer. The Basque lynchpin turned down an offer from Liverpool last summer, but there is a feeling that this may be his last season in Txuri-Urdin.

The most hotly tipped to succeed Zubimendi as the director of their midfield is Jon Gorrotxategi. The 23-year-old has come through the system at Zubieta, and after stints at Real Sociedad C and B, he has spent this season on loan at Mirandes, where he has gone from strength to strength. Earlier in the season, it was reported that Gorrotxategi was in line to return to Anoeta for a key role next season.

However Relevo report that Gorrotxategi is attracting interest from elsewhere too. He has a €50m release clause in his contract, but Porto, who recently received €60m for Nico Gonzalez in the same position from Manchester City are interested in him. They have sounded out his camp, as have several Premier League sides. The one thing that La Real are adamant about is that he will not move to rivals Athletic Club.

Gorrotxategi has gone from strength to strength in Segunda this season, adding a calm presence on the ball for a Mirandes that are built on a budget and challenging for promotion this season. Real Sociedad would loathe to lose him, but simultaneously they would no doubt consider a large offer for a relatively unproven prospect in Gorrotxategi.