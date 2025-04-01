Barcelona offered €70m and €45m-rated number nines for summer move

Barcelona are in theory not looking for a number nine in the summer transfer window, with Robert Lewandowski set to lead their line for another season. Yet with the Polish hitman turning 37 in August, there will be no shortage of agents keen to get their clients in the door at Barcelona.

That was the case earlier in the season with Lille forward Jonathan David, who is out of contract in the summer and did initially catch the eye of Barcelona. The Canada international has made it clear he would prioritise an offer from the Blaugrana, but it appears the Catalan side have decided against a move for David.

Two more market opportunities have now been presented to them. Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has been offered to Barcelona for a summer move say Sport, although at this stage, Barcelona are not considering a move for the Serbian forward. The 25-year-old is out of contract in 2026, and Juve will likely try to cash in on him this summer, recouping some of the €83.5m they spent on him.

Another major name on the market is Victor Osimhen. The Catalan daily say the Nigerian forward has also been offered to Barcelona, who will leave Napoli for good in the summer, and for a price of around €75m. It is explained that both in terms of salary and price tag, Barcelona feel Osimhen is beyond them. As per Transfermarkt, Valhovic has a value of €45m, while Osimhen is rated as a €70m forward.

The Nigeria striker has spent this season on loan at Galatasaray, where he has 26 goals and five assists in 31 appearances, while Vlahovic has struggled more in front of goal, with 14 strikes and three assists in 35 games, albeit at a higher level and in a struggling Bianconeri side. Barcelona remain unsure of their financial capacity this summer, but even if they do have the money, it appears Director of Football Deco is prioritising a left winger ahead of a forward.