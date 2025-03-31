Barcelona Director of Football Deco will no doubt have a number of options in mind for the summer, with some hinging on what kind of budget he has to work with. The Blaugrana seem intent on strengthening their forward line in the coming transfer market, and an economic option has just become available.

According to Sport, Lille winger Edon Zhegrova has decided not to renew his contract with the French side, with his current deal expiring in 2026. The 26-year-old Kosovo international will thus be put up for sale this summer, so that Les Dogues do not lose him for free, and will set the initial asking price at €30m, although they will obviously be forced to negotiate.

Raphinha will be fully recovered for the game vs. Atlético Madrid. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2025

Zhegrova, who has professed his affection for Barcelona in the past, has caught the eye of their scouts this season too. The Blaugrana have travelled to watch Lille on several occasions this season, due to interest in goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and forward Jonathan David, and have taken note of his performances coming in from the right wing. Particularly impressive were his contributions against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, scoring at the Metropolitano against the latter in a 3-1 win.

He is said to be more keen on a move to La Liga or Serie A than the Premier League, and Napoli have already reached out to his agents, as they seek a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his move to Paris Saint-Germain. Zhegrova has been offered to Barcelona, and they appreciate his quality, but have not yet made a move.

Barcelona are unlikely to make any moves for at least a couple of months yet, as they await clarity on their salary limit and a couple of key contract situations, such as those of Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde. Given Barcelona are targeting a left winger and Zhegrova tends to operate on the right, it would be something of a surprise if they recruited another player there, with Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal all capable of playing on the right.