Real Betis and Antony are fast becoming one of the stories of the season in Spain. The Manchester United winger arrived on loan in the January transfer window, and both Antony and Betis have fallen for each other, with the Brazilian celebrating their derby win over Sevilla with as much passion as anyone.

It was a major occasion at the Benito Villamarin, with wild celebrations following their first victory in 12 league meetings against Sevilla and ending Manuel Pellegrini’s personal rough streak against their arch rivals. Los Verdiblancos are on course for European football again, sitting in sixth place level with Villarreal – fifth place may well be enough for the Champions League this season.

“We’re allowing ourselves to dream about everything we’re winning. We’re tied with Villarreal for the Champions League and now we have an exciting final stretch ahead,” he told Marca after the win.

“For me, it’s the most special match in terms of sensations, vibes, how long this match will be remembered, the morale boost… I’m very happy to give this crowd something to cheer about; this week has been incredible. Three points that allow us to keep dreaming.”

Antony appears to have fallen in love with life at Real Betis, and has even declared his desire to stay after just two months in Seville. That love is reciprocal, and Isco jokingly asked for all means to be put towards keeping the Manchester United man.

“We need to start a crowdfunding campaign so he can stay at least another year. We’ve noticed a change since he arrived; he’s brought us so much.”

Antony on the shoulders of Adrian to whip up the crowd here is something to behold. There's no way he wants this loan to end in June

The 25-year-old has certainly been in fine form, and has delighted the Betis crowd with his technical ability, nearly shaping a brilliant volley into the corner against Sevilla. The finances seem difficult when it comes to retaining the Brazilian, but that is the least of concerns for Betis and Antony currently, as they enjoy a thumping derby win.