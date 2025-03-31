Bundesliga side the latest join Liverpool and Barcelona in right-back pursuit

Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu is enjoying a fine season in Vallecas, but it very much looks as if it may be his last. The Romanian international has caught the eye of a number of top clubs, and while his destination is not clear, his exit looks increasingly like a question of when not if.

The 26-year-old has a €25m release clause, of which Villarreal will receive 50% due to a sell-on clause, and Rayo will look for the full release clause to be paid. That would make him the most expensive sale in the club’s history, although judging by the number of top clubs linked to him, that may not be an issue.

In Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked to him, with the former looking at several right-back options this summer including Vanderson and Marc Pubill. Earlier in the year Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly scouting Ratiu, but more recently Liverpool have been linked to him. They are looking to strengthen the right-back spot ahead of the impending arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold up the road at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Now Diario AS say that Bayer Leverkusen are the latest side to look into Ratiu as a serious option for a summer move, noting that there are teams in England that also like him. They are likely to lose Jeremie Frimpong in the summer – curiously Liverpool appear to be prioritising the Dutchman, which would likely rule them out of a move for Ratiu.

Standing out for his imposing physique and pace, Ratiu has been solid defensively this season and a fresh weapon for Rayo going forward. Good on the ball, he has also shown up in games against Raphinha and Vinicius Junior, albeit he did suffer at the Santiago Bernabeu before the international break.