The NFL is set on expanding its brand throughout the globe and that has become evident in the last few years with the increased number of games being held abroad. In November, Spain is set to host its first NFL game, with Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu to play the home ground for the Miami Dolphins for a weekend.

Los Blancos won the battle to host the first game in 2025, beating out the Metropolitano to become the first stadium to host an NFL game in Spain. However there is likely to be plenty of appetite for more games, with a large financial incentive accompanying the NFL show.

Announcing the expansion of the NFL’s Global Markets Program for 2025! 29 teams across 21 international markets now have access to grow their fan bases around the world and build their brands globally in the fourth year of the program. pic.twitter.com/hnzf8hrDpD — NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2025

It was between the Chicago Bears and the Dolphins as to who would be the home side for the inaugural NFL game in Spain, as the two teams who have market expansion rights in the country. Now the NFL have updated their global expansion programme, adding the Kansas City Chiefs as a third side with market expansion rights in Spain.

This means that one of those three sides are likely to host the next game in Spain, and it could mean the biggest star in the American game, Patrick Mahomes, touching down in the coming years. Sport also note that Barcelona are keen to follow in Real Madrid’s footsteps and host an NFL game once their Camp Nou renovations are complete. This was scheduled for 2026, but multiple delays mean it is not yet clear when the third tier will be complete.

The Chiefs also possess marketing rights for Austria, the United Kingdom and Ireland, so there is by no means any guarantee they would be the next side to come to Spain. It is yet to be confirmed whether there will be an NFL game in 2026 either, but the Bears and Chiefs would be among prime candidates to feature if there is.