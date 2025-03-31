Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been steadfast about his future ever since returning to the club three years ago: he will not leave unless he is sacked. However the latest coming out of the Spanish capital is that he may be reconsidering that stance.

After a damning 4-1 defeat to Argentina last week, Brazil decided to sack manager Dorival Junior on Saturday, and in the process, reignite their interest in Ancelotti from 2023. The Athletic describe Ancelotti as the CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues’ ‘dream’ signing, while Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus as the other main candidate. Brazil do want their next manager to take charge before their next South American qualifiers which means that either manager would likely have to leave their role before the Club World Cup in June – something Jesus would be willing to do.

On the other hand, Ancelotti is supposedly reconsidering his total commitment to Real Madrid. Earlier this season the Italian stated that he was aiming to see out Florentino Perez’s mandate with him until 2029. Yet the wear and tear of the job is starting to get to him, and Ancelotti is now more open to the idea of considering his options.

Aware of talks between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, the leaks coming out of Valdebebas from people in the hierarchy at the club are another factor that has him doubting his next steps. Assistant manager and son Davide Ancelotti is also planning to leave the club at the end of the season, which would be a blow to Carlo on an professional and personal level.

Leverkusen have said publicly that Alonso is staying there for next year, but reports from the Spanish capital continue to refer to him as a prime candidate to replace Ancelotti if he does leave. Speaking ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final return leg against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti admitted that he was worn down by the heavy Real Madrid schedule, and that the task of motivating his players was taking its toll on him.