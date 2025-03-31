Barcelona willing to reject €100m offer for midfield star

Manchester City appear to be looking to overhaul their squad in the summer after a down year under Pep Guardiola, and that will mean moving on from some major figures. However the reigning Premier League champions are also likely to spend big on the cornerstones of their coming seasons.

City look likely to move on from Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and others, while they have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz too. In recent days, Barcelona midfield man Pedri has also been reported as a potential target for City too. A reported €100m price tag has also been cited as per Marca.

They go on to say that Barcelona have not received any approach or information pertaining to City’s interest in Pedri though. Not only do the Blaugrana have no knowledge of a potential pursuit, but Pedri is not up for sale, and the club would reject any offers out of hand. In addition, they are confident that Pedri would do the same, feeling he is committed to the club.

Pedri González: "Winning the Ballon d'Or? Normally, it's won by players who have great numbers. I prefer Raphinha or Lamine to win it, as they deserve it the most and make the difference. As long as we're winning titles, I'm happy." @som3cat — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2025

Certainly that is what his contract says. Pedri penned a new five-year deal until 2030 in January committing his future to the club – it has a €1b release clause in it too. The Canary Islander is playing the best football of his career under Hansi Flick, and few would argue against him as the best midfielder in La Liga this season, leaving his injury issues behind him.

While Barcelona salary limit position implies they could benefit from some sales, Pedri, at 22 and one of the most important players in the team, would be one of the last players that the Catalan giants would consider parting with, alongside the likes of Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal. Although it was reported that manager Xavi Henandez would have listened to offers for Pedri late last season, something vehemently denied by Xavi, that seems far in the past now.