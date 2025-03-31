Barcelona to get crucial player back for Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona will return to Madrid on Wednesday to play Atletico Madrid for a third time in the space of just five weeks, as they seek passage to the Copa del Rey final. The first leg was drawn 4-4 at Montjuic, in what many felt was the game of the season, with both sides exchanging blows.

Hansi Flick will be preparing for the match without Dani Olmo, who fell injured against Osasuna last week, but will get one of their key players back against Atletico. Star forward Raphinha, who in many senses has led the line for the Blaugrana this season sat out their 3-0 win over Osasuna last Thursday due to his late arrival back from international duty with Brazil. However most expected him to return against Girona, at least off the bench, but the vice-captain remained on the bench.

The German coach explained after the game that the Brazilian was still nursing ‘discomfort’‘, and thus he had decided not to use him against their Catalan neighbours, which eventually ended in a 4-1 win. However Sport say that the Blaugrana will have him back against Atletico. They say that he has been suffering from ‘extreme fatigue’, after a long journey to and from Latin America, and two demanding matches against Colombia and Argentina.

Ter Stegen will likely join group training in two weeks time. His recovery is going very well. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 31, 2025

Secondly, he is still recovering mentally from the crushing defeat against Brazil’s arch rivals, especially after he had fired up the atmosphere with his pre-match comments. He is expected to start at the Metropolitano though, in a game that Flick believes could be decisive in setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Raphinha will likely accompany Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal up front, both of whom completed ninety minutes against Girona. Flick’s decision will come in midfield, with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong likely to start at the base of midfield, and an open spot ahead of them. Gavi starts as the strong favourite to occupy the role usually reserved for Olmo though.