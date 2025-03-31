Barcelona star linked with Chelsea gives green light for new contract

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde arrived as one of the best centre-backs in Spain, but to the surprise of many, has spent most of his career in Catalonia on the right side of defence. The fact that Kounde might be used as a right-back was cited as one of the main reasons Kounde turned down a move and a higher salary at Chelsea to join the club, but now he seems entirely comfortable there.

In recent days it has emerged that Kounde was back on the shortlist for the Blues. Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen appears to be their main target, but should Real Madrid or anyone else beat them to his signature, Kounde was one of their alternatives. The chance to move back into central defence and more money would have been part of Chelsea’s pitch.

However after Director of Football Deco got in touch with Kounde’s agents over a potential new deal, Marca now say that Kounde has expressed a desire to renew his contract with the Catalan giants. Naturally the negotiations are still to come, the most common sticking point in any new deal, but it is a step forward for Barcelona.

The French international feels important under manager Hansi Flick, and the confidence given to him by the Barcelona coach has been crucial in his desire to continue. He also has a significant role in the dressing room and feels he fits in at Barcelona, where he moved for €50m three summer ago.

Kounde has been instrumental for Barcelona over the last few seasons from right-back, and has three goals and eight assists in his 45 appearances, featuring more often than any other player for the Blaugrana this year. Forming a strong partnership with Lamine Yamal this year, Kounde is the first sign of stability that Barcelona have had a right-back for some time.