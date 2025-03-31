Towards the end of last year, it was reported that Barcelona were wondering if they should move for a left-back this coming summer, with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies running down his contract at the time. Now, the Blaugrana believe they are set for the future at the position.

That is no small part down to the brilliant form of Alejandro Balde of late, who has started to put together a series of performances akin to his breakout season under Xavi Hernandez. Even behind him, the previously unfancied Gerard Martin has now made himself at home in the first team too. The 23-year-old extended his deal until 2028 in January, and could be set to remain at the club next season.

On the other hand, Alex Valle has been loaned to Como, with the Italian side retaining an €8m buy clause that Cesc Fabregas looks likely to execute. Part of the reason that Barcelona have been so comfortable in allowing Valle the possibility of leaving is Jofre Torrents. The 18-year-old began the season with the under-19 side, but after making a full recovery from a torn cruciate ligament in 2023, Torrents is starting to make waves.

This weekend he started for Barca Atletic, and he has trained with the first team on several occasions Relevo say that Director of Football Deco sees him as a candidate to make it to the first team in the not too distant future. They believe he could be a starter for Atletic by the end of the season, and for several La Liga clubs, he is a candidate for a bid in the summer.

Deco will no doubt be keen to lock Torrents down to a new long-term deal before too long as well. The teenage left-back is out of contract in 2026, and Torrents is clearly already attracting attention from other sides.