Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid monitoring defender wanted by Liverpool

The form of Bournemouth this season has caught the eye across Europe, and it is no surprise that in addition to manager Andoni Iraola, the top sides on the continent are wondering if some of their star players could make the jump to Champions League football. One of those players impressing most is Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian left-back has played a key role for Bournemouth this season, and at the age of just 21, has plenty of upside. Making an €18m move two summers ago, Kerkez has a contract until 2028, meaning Bournemouth will be in a strong negotiating position. According to Caught Offside, the Cherries will seek around €45-50m for Kerkez this summer if a suitor does come in for him.

Liverpool are cited as the most likely to do so. Director of Football Richard Hughes has already started conversations with his agents, and Kerkez appears to be keen on a move, where he would be accompanied by international teammate Dominik Szoboszlai. Chelsea, Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also credited with an interest in Kerkez.

In the case of Los Blancos, Kerkez is on their radar, as is Theo Hernandez, who looks likely to leave AC Milan before the end of his contract, while La Vecchia Signora see him as a potential alternative if Andrea Cambiaso.

Certainly Real Madrid and Atletico are both looking at left-back as a priority position to strengthen if not this summer then next. Los Rojiblancos have seemingly made it one of their top targets to bring in this summer, with mixed reviews on Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava, who are both into their thirties. Los Blancos had been looking at Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich, but after he signed a new contract, are again looking at their options – similarly Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy are not convincing as long-term starting options.