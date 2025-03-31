Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had plenty of good news to give out on Monday afternoon, as he addressed the press ahead of their clash with Fulham. That included several injury developments that will not have gone unnoticed by the Real Madrid coaching staff at Valdebebas.

Los Blancos are preparing for their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad on Tuesday night, and did so without Thibaut Courtois, who remains injured. He is expected to return against Arsenal, but Carlo Ancelotti is sweating more on the fitness of Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos who are targeting the first leg at the Emirates on the eighth of April for their return from injury.

Meanwhile Arteta will likely be without defender Riccardo Calafiori, who returned from Italy duty with a muscle injury. The Basque manager’s assessment suggests he will be absent for both legs against Real Madrid.

“It could have been much worse. Hopefully it’s going to be a matter of weeks, but we have to see how the injury evolves,” he told BBC Sport.

He also had a positive update on Jurrien Timber, on the opposite side of the defence.

“Jurrien [Timber] has been ill for long but he has felt much better in the last few days, so he is available [for Fulham].”

Star winger Saka will have two games to get his eye in after three months out before Los Blancos visit London.

“Bukayo Saka is ready to go. All the careful things are already done. Now it’s about putting him in the grass at the right moment. But he’s pushing because he really wants to. We have respected the timeline and we have done everything. He is ready to go.”

With Calafiori out, it could make way for the much more attacking Myles Lewis-Skelly on the left side of Arsenal’s defence. The Gunners face Fulham at the Emirates on Tuesday night kicking off 15 minutes after Real Madrid, and then travel to Everton on Saturday lunchtime. Real Madrid will host Valencia on Saturday afternoon at the Bernabeu too.