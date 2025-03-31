Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asserted that a fixation on a particular strategy in football is a recipe for failure. Ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final with Real Sociedad, he also assessed Endrick Felipe’s chances of featuring.

Ancelotti was asked whether it frustrated him that Barcelona receiving so much praise for their style of football this season, while Los Blancos have oft been criticised for their ‘incomplete’ performances.

“No, everyone has their own opinion and some prefer possession, long balls, fighting for the second ball… There are many facets, and everyone can express their opinion on what they like more or less.”

That said, he was highly complementary of Barcelona’s football this season.

“Barcelona play very beautifully, Real Madrid plays a different kind of football with a lot of quality. I love the way Real Madrid play, and the way Barcelona plays. You can compare the same phase, but it’s difficult to compare the playing style of two teams because it depends a lot on the players. Real Madrid has different characteristics than Barcelona. You can say, Barcelona plays very well and Real Madrid plays very badly. I love the way Real Madrid plays. I’ve loved it for three years.”

One of the criticisms that has been levelled at Barcelona in the past has been an overbearing obsession with a particular style of football though, and Ancelotti was clear that can lead to issues in his eyes.

“Of course, there are things that can be improved. There are more or less complicated seasons. This changes. You don’t always have the same structure. Players change, and that’s why it’s impossible to change that well-defined identity. Whoever tries to maintain the same identity all the time fails eventually.”

Against Leganes, Real Madrid were under pressure for almost the entirety of the game, securing a 3-2 win in which they gave up a lead and went behind. He was asked why Los Blancos struggle to close out games.

“Because the games are competitive. I’ve seen that we’ve been very effective up front. We’re less solid than last year, but more effective up front. We’ve had some serious injuries at the back and we’ve lost our solidity.”

Los Blancos go into the second leg with a 1-0 lead from the tie at Anoeta courtesy of a goal from Endrick Felipe. Ancelotti was unconcerned by his lack of minutes this season.

“Who’s worried, I don’t know. I’m delighted with him. I’ve given him minutes whenever I can, and he’s always taken advantage of them. Is he concerned? I don’t know. He has a chance to play tomorrow.”

“I’m considering playing him. It depends on many things. Beyond competition, nothing is missing. It’s a matter of competition. There are players who are extremely high quality. I think the history of this club shows that many starters have sucked it up on the bench for a long time. Vinicius, for a couple of years, Rodrygo, Valverde, Camavinga. If you want to be at Real Madrid, you have to suck it up on the bench for a bit.”

Endrick has been linked with a loan move in the summer, and he openly admitted that he was concerned about losing his spot in the Brazil squad recently ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However Endrick has maintained that he is keen to stay at the club throughout, and the contrast has been drawn with Arda Guler, who does seem more likely to depart if he is not given more game time.