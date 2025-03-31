Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a rare public criticism of the club, asking for a larger coaching staff. The Italian manager has one of the shorter staffs in the division, with just eight integral members of their staff, while the likes of Marcelino Garcia Toral at Villarreal are closer to triple that number.

Earlier in the season it was reported that Ancelotti was keen for Los Blancos to expand their coaching staff, and they were on the hunt for an addition. Stockport County coach Andy Mangan was reportedly set to join them due to his connection with Davide Ancelotti, but that move failed due to Brexit rules.

In the midst of discussion on the physical toll of the current calendar, Ancelotti was asked whether he would like a larger staff ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final return leg with Real Sociedad.

“I think it’s quite reduced. The coaching staff—I have two assistants, a group of analysts, a goalkeeping coach… We’re thinking about it. The biggest problem with the schedule is not having time to prepare for matches. That on-field work is much more limited. Expanding the coaching staff to maintain the same on-field work isn’t necessary. It could be expanded because there are a lot of young players, and with them you can do more specific individual work.”

Are the referees kinder to #RealMadrid since their letter to the RFEF? "There were three games after that cost us a lot of points. I understand that Leganes can complain about a decision in a grey area, just as we can. I have nothing more to add." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti pic.twitter.com/Ufrk9fmtxX — Football España (@footballespana_) March 31, 2025

Injuries have played a major role in Real Madrid’s season, and at one point in the season, there were a number of reports claiming a split between Ancelotti and the conditioning staff headed by Antonio Pintus. It was pointed out to Ancelotti that Los Blancos could play a total of 85 games in 2025, and he was asked about the difference compared to his era.

“There wasn’t this wear and tear. It was a different sport, a different kind of football. Not just due to wear and tear, but also due to preparation, the strain in terms of injuries. We have to manage this with the hope of having more time to recover better, to better prepare for matches… This season will be very demanding. We’ve handled it well, considering the serious injuries that we can’t recover from until the end.”

Ancelotti admitted that it was exhausting for him to keep the side motivated for every game too.

“It’s very difficult for me. I talk a lot about this, trying to keep them motivated and focused, but it’s almost impossible. We try to do it. This schedule is very tiring and more difficult. We’ve done quite well. This is a characteristic of the team. Everyone is different mentally. There are players who are always focused, and there are others who struggle a little more.”

Should Los Blancos get past Real Sociedad, the La Liga fixture list will grant them a day less rest before the final than the winner of the Atletico Madrid-Barcelona semi-final. Ancelotti said he was not overly concerned.

“I’ve looked at it, yes. Honestly, I haven’t considered it. If we don’t play, the problem is solved. It’s not so important to have one more day or less. The most important thing is to have the minimum rest period, which is three days.”