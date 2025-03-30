Barcelona appear to have settled the Catalan derby against Girona, despite a nervy period in the second half. Robert Lewandowski has proved the difference so far.

After a dominant first half, with Barcelona creating chances but struggling to finish them, they did get their noses in front courtesy of a deflected free-kick from Lamine Yamal. However Girona came out fast in the second half, and not long after the break levelled things up through Arnaut Danjuma.

Renewing their attacking efforts, Barcelona then threatened through Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde, but it was Lewandowski who provided the go-ahead goal with an excellent improvised effort. Frenkie de Jong had started the game on the bench due to an ankle issue during the week, but with fresh legs, provided an excellent assist for Lewandowski. The Polish veteran respsonded to Kylian Mbappe drawing within one of the Pichichi race with his own brace, bringing up his 25th Liga goal.

LEWANDOWSKI'S SECOND GOAL OF THE MATCH! BARCELONA 3-1 GIRONA 😮 pic.twitter.com/WF6VTR6T6s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 30, 2025

With just five minutes remaining, Ferran Torres also contributed off the bench. An Alejandro Gerard Martin cutback provided the perfect opportunity for Torres to control and finish with his wrong foot into the bottom corner.