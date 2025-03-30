Barcelona have the lead against Catalan rivals Girona after a strange sequence of events. Lamine Yamal’s free-kick ended up in the back of the net by way of an enormous deflection.

The Blaugrana had applied pressure throughout the first half, but without success, with Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez all trying their luck. Ronald Araujo’s header was also miraculously kept out by Paulo Gazzaniga.

As the Barcelona attack hit a lull just before the half though, a free-kick on the right side saw Lamine Yamal whip a cross in. It would deflect off Girona’s Ladislav Krejci’s stomach and into the net, in painfully slow fashion for Girona, who were defending well at the time.

It will be an uphill battle now for Girona, who have looked dangerous on the counter at times, but spent most of the half camped in defence. The Blaugrana will be hoping to press home their advantage and kill the game early in the second period.