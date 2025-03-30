Barcelona looked in danger against Girona after their Catalan neighbours levelled the match against the run of play. However Robert Lewandowski has the Blaugrana back in front at Montjuic.

The Blaugrana dominated the first half, but looked like they had done so without reward until the final minute of the first act. A deflected Lamine Yamal free-kick took a wicked bounce off Ladislsav Krejci and into the net.

Girona shocked the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys though just after the half. Pressing higher now, Girona won the ball back in Barcelona’s half, slipped Arnaut Danjuma in behind the backline, and the Dutchman did not err with their first chance of the game.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 1-1 Girona | Danjuma DANJUMA HAS EQUALIZED FOR GIRONA!pic.twitter.com/eZxNOUaO1r — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 30, 2025

The game had begun to open up for both sides by that point though, and after Eric Garcia hit the post, and Jules Kounde nearly found Lewandowski at the back post, Barcelona got back in front. An improvised finish from Lewandowski did the trick.

🚨 WHAT A GOAL FROM LEWANDOWSKI 🔥pic.twitter.com/oSuwSWbEEE — KinG £ (@xKGx__) March 30, 2025

LEWANDOWSKI RESTORES THE LEAD FOR BARCELONA WITH THIS ACROBATIC FINISH! pic.twitter.com/4XWgdyvuzT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 30, 2025