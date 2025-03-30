Robert Lewandowski rejects ‘age question’ in Pichichi battle

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is revved up to win the 2024/25 Pichichi Award in the coming weeks.

Lewandowski netted two second half goals as Hansi Flick’s side cruised to a 4-1 derby win over rivals Girona to re-establish their three-point lead at the top of La Liga.

His form will be vital to Barcelona’s chances of winning one – or more – trophies in the run-in and his output in front of goal continues to be spectacular.

A double against Girona gives him some breathing space at the top of the Pichichi [La Liga Golden Boot] list with 25 goals scored compared to Kylian Mbappe’s 22.

That is already his best-ever season tally at Barcelona, after winning the award in 2022/23 with 23 goals, and 38 goals overall so far in 2024/25 also betters his outright total from that season.

Lewandowski is now onto 97 goals scored at Barcelona and he revealed his push to break the 100-mark next month and continue to defy his 36 years of age.

“I know a lot of people talk about my age, but I always say I’ve been working since I was 21 or 22 to play more years at the elite level,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“And if you look at the data, there’s no difference between my numbers from a few years ago and now. But the important thing is the team. If we’re focused like we were today against Girona, we’re dangerous, and we can enjoy our football right until the end of this season.”

Despite the close turnaround, Lewandowski should get a chance to add to his season total in midweek, as Barcelona head to Atletico Madrid on April 2.

However, there is a chance of Flick rotating his starting attack, with Ferran Torres scoring for the third game in a row, off the bench against Girona.

Torres started the 4-4 Copa del Rey semi final first leg draw with Atletico Madrid in February, but was replaced by Lewandowski late on, with the Polish hitman netting Barcelona’s fourth goal.