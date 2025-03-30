Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin takes aim at press over refereeing comments

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has moved to clarify his comments after Los Blancos’ controversial win over Leganes on Saturday night, and has included a shot at the media in the process. The Ukraine shot-stopper accused the press of taking advantage over his lack of ability to speak Spanish.

Leganes were infuriated by several refereeing decisions during their 3-2 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu, feeling that several decisions did not go their way. Naturally after the match that was one of the key talking points, with Leganes manaager Borja Jimenez admitting that his players were ‘indignant’ about the result. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti dismissed the idea that Real Madrid were fortunate with the officiating.

In the mix zone, Andriy Lunin was asked about the decisions, and commented that while he did not want to speak about the refereeing, ‘we have to win without help’. That statement did make the headlines, but now Lunin has moved to ‘clarify’ his words on Instagram.

“Trying to take advantage of my lack of ability in Spanish does not feel right to me. But I will try to improve. Very deserved victory yesterday. Hala Madrid,” read a story on the social network, as covered by Marca.

Lunin, who has now been in Spain for seven years, clearly feels that his words have been misinterpreted, although he did say ‘without help’ verbatim. It is not the first time that a Real Madrid player has taken to social media in recent months, with Fede Valverde ‘clarifying’ statements on refereeing too. The 26-year-old would go on to address his future at Real Madrid too, as well as a desire to play the Copa del Rey final. Thibaut Courtois is expected to be back from injury next week, but Lunin has so far featured throughout the Copa.