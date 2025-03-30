Real Madrid star remains out for Real Sociedad Copa del Rey tie

Real Madrid switch their attention away from the La Liga title race in midweek as they take on Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team – and arch rivals Barcelona – are both still on course for a potential trophy treble this season – in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid returned from the international break with a weekend win over Leganes but Barcelona have since re-established their three-point lead at the summit.

Ahead of hosting La Real on April 1, Ancelotti’s team have a slight edge, after Endrick Felipe’s goal sealed a 1-0 semi final first leg victory in San Sebastian back in February.

Ancelotti will check on his squad ahead of the game, with a tight gap from the Leganes clash, but his overall fitness picture is unlikely to change.

The Italian coach has previously confirmed the target for Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy is to return for the Champions League quarter final first leg at Arsenal on April 8.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, No.1 Thibaut Courtois is also expected to miss out against La Real, after being omitted against Leganes.

Courtois returned with a muscle injury from Belgium duty with Andriy Lunin stepping in and the Ukrainian should remain in place.

It is not a major issue for Ancelotti, with Lunin starting all Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey games so far this season, and Courtois should be back in contention for the league clash with Valencia on April 5.

Ancelotti may look to bring some of his big names back in, with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde all coming off the bench against Leganes, following lengthy trips back from the FIFA window.

Endrick should start for the hosts with Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz battling for a spot in the first XI.