Liverpool owners consider competing with PSG to buy Spanish club

Twelve years on from an appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund, Malaga finally appear to be back on the up after a descent into the third tier of Spanish football. After winning promotion last summer through the play-offs, Malaga are in a good position to consolidate themselves in Segunda this year.

It appears they could be set for instability in the coming months though, with majority shareholder Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani reportedly looking to sell his 49% stake in the club. At the beginning of the week, he tweeted out “They thought no one would speak. They thought it was buried. It’s not. It begins now. Justice For Malaga.”

Shortly afterwards, it was reported that Qatar Sports Investments, the company headed by Nasser Al-Khelaifi that owns Paris Saint-Germain, were considering a takeover at Malaga. Now Marca say that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the conglomerate headed by John Henry that owns Liverpool, are also considering investing in Malaga.

As first reported by Marca, FSG are one of a number of interested parties, and have been browsing the market to make an investment in a club with ‘history, tradition and potential for growth.’ They have been linked to Bordeaux, recently relegated to the third tier of French football, and have also looked at other sides in Spain.

The same outlet say they have visited various clubs over the past year, including Elche, Levante, Espanyol, Getafe and Real Valladolid. Malaga were one of the more recent cases though, and FSG were at the club’s training facilities in February to evaluate the club’s potential.

It seems Malaga will have no shortage of suitors if they do end being sold. Los Boquerones will be desperate for a more stable period than over the last decade, which was very much boom and bust. At times, it appeared the club could end up in administration.