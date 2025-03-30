Liverpool are expecting major squad changes this summer which could cause a ripple effect at Barcelona and across Europe.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly closing in on a free transfer move to Real Madrid with his contract at Anfield expiring in June.

Los Blancos saw a January offer for the England international rejected as Liverpool made a final push to convince over a renewal on Merseyside.

However, the tide seems to have turned, with Alexander-Arnold convinced over a move to Madrid as part of a fresh career chapter.

That will open up a vacancy at right back for Arne Slot with Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong on his radar as an option.

However, the Dutch defender is not the only name on Slot’s list, with Romanian outlet ProSport claiming Rayo Vallecano star Andrei Ratiu is a target.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Ratiu – amid uncertainty over Jules Kounde’s next step – with the Romania international impressing in Vallecas.

Rayo Vallecano have confirmed their awareness of big clubs showing interest in Ratiu but they will not agree to a sale easily in the months ahead.

A potential European qualification could also bolster their case to retain the 26-year-old with the latest update indicating they will quote any interested party at least €25m.

However, that could be just a starting point, as interest from Barcelona and Liverpool could trigger a bidding war which would allow Rayo to push their price up.

Additionally, Premier League duo Manchester City and Tottenham have also been linked with offers if the price is right for Ratiu.

Pep Guardiola is rebuilding his squad ahead of the 2025/25 season, with Kyle Walker potentially moving on after his loan spell at AC Milan, and Spurs are wary of incoming offers on Spain international Pedro Porro if they miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification.