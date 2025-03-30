Cucho Hernandez
La Liga Round-Up: Derby win pushes Real Betis’ European charge

Sunday’s La Liga schedule was packed with four games either side of Barcelona’s derby win over Girona.

Real Betis and Villarreal both gave their European hopes a boost with wins – so let’s take a look at how the action unfolded…

Getafe 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal got off to a fast start in a tough trip to Getafe, with Ayoze Perez completing a flowing move that ended in a exchange between himself and Tajon Buchanan. Carles Perez levelled for Los Azulones, but unusually, Villarreal were finding plenty of space behind the Getafe backline. Ayoze turned provider for Thierno Barry who swept home a second.

Although the tempo lowered, the Yellow Submarine continued to create havoc for Getafe in the second half. First Alex Baena produced an excellent save from David Soria, and then Yeremy Pino fluffed his lines on a pull-back to make the game more comfortable.

Villarreal took all three points, leaving Getafe somewhat adrift of a potential European race.

Athletic Club 0-0 Osasuna

There was no way through in Bilbao as Champions League chasing Athletic Club were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Osasuna.

Nico Williams was denied before the break, and despite the hosts upping the tempo late on, they had to settle for a draw.

Valencia 1-0 Mallorca

In a key battle in Valencia’s race to avoid relegation, the hosts emerged with a tight win over Mallorca, to move four points clear of the drop zone.

Diego Lopez curled home the winner from distance after the restart with the Los Che faithful growing increasingly confident of Carlos Corberan leading them to safety in the months ahead

Real Betis 2-1 Sevilla

El Derbi in Seville rarely disappoints and it was Manuel Pellegrini’s team who seized the initiative to power their push for European qualification.

Two quickfire goals at either end – via Ruben Vargas and Johnny Cardoso – set the game alight, before Cucho Hernandez slotted home the eventual winner just before the interval.

That was Hernandez’s first goal in front of the home fans since joining from Columbus Crew at the start of 2025 and he now has instant cult status amongst the Los Verdiblancos faithful.

