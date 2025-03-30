Kylian Mbappe reveals key factor that convinced him on Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe has opened up on a superb first year at Real Madrid as part of a debut interview with a major media outlet.

Mbappe’s form has hit supercharge since the start of 2025 with 22 La Liga goals scored and 33 across all competitions.

That figure has matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally from his debut campaign in the Spanish capital and Mbappe is now focused on team targets.

Real Madrid are still in the running for three potential trophies before the end of the season as they chase down the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe’s move Madrid last summer came on the back of a long running transfer saga to bring him in from Paris Saint-German.

The France captain opted to run down his contract at the Parc des Princes, to seal his desired move to Madrid, which remained his goal from previous years.

The decision to stick to his plan caused waves in Paris, as the club’s hierarchy looked to convince him to stay, but he stuck to his task to move to Madrid.

Mbappe has spoken out on his final decision over making the switch and what eventually made up his mind.

“All I wanted was to play here at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, in this famous shirt. With all the fans chanting my name,” he told an interview with La Sexta.

“I was a normal man before being a footballer. I was a person who lived life, saw things happen, who had things he liked, things he felt sorry for, things that made him angry.

“I wanted to score goals and to be happy. I started out as a fan of Zizou and the Galacticos. It’s the best club in the world and has an aura that others don’t have.

“I’m a guy who you can see on my face whether I’m happy or not, and now I’m happy. Very happy where I am.”