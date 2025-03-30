Incredible stat revealed from Real Sociedad’s last win at Real Madrid

Real Sociedad head to Real Madrid for a season-defining game on April 1 in the Copa del Rey semi finals.

Endrick Felipe’s goal secured a narrow 1-0 first leg win for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in San Sebastian back in February.

That means the tie is still open, as the Basque giants land in Madrid, looking for a path to the final for the first time since they won the competition in 2020.

After being controversially dumped out of the UEFA Europa League by Manchester United, La Real’s route to potential European qualification for next season looks to be tricky.

Winning the Copa del Rey would give them a back door pass to Europe for 2025/26 but they need a big win in the capital.

Captain Mikel Oyarzabal issued a simple message to his teammates and the travelling fans of ‘now it’s time to believe, it’s time to dream’ as he prepares to lead the team into battle.

Skipper Oyarzabal netted the winning spot kick as his side beat arch rivals Athletic Club 1-0 in that 2020 showpiece and they have not been beyond the semi finals since.

They will need to channel some of that spirit of 2020 on the road in Madrid as Oyarzabal and Co, have failed to win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in their last four La Liga visits.

The last time a win was achieved was in the quarter finals in 2020 but the team sheet that day reveals how much has changed around Oyarzabal since.

Two late goals from the hosts threatened to derail the visitors whose goal scorers included Martin Odegaard, Alexander Isak [twice] and Mikel Merino – all of whom have since moved on to the Premier League.

Oyarzabal is one of the few remaining from 2020 and he is one of just two players to score away at Real Madrid since 2020 in league action.