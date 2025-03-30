Hansi Flick admits Raphinha concern for Atletico Madrid battle

Barcelona have a short turnaround in between matches after a superb 4-1 La Liga derby win over Girona.

Hansi Flick’s side have stormed back from the international break with that result coming hot on the heels of a 3-0 victory over Osasuna.

The most important statistic for Barcelona fans is the re-establishing of a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table at the end of the weekend.

Next up for Flick and Barcelona is a crunch trip to Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi final second leg with the tie poised delicately after 4-4 draw in the first meeting.

Flick needs to win his battle against Diego Simeone to keep Barcelona’s treble quest on track but it will not be easy in the capital.

There were no fresh injury worries confirmed after the Girona win with Dani Olmo still sidelineed after being forced off against Osasuna.

However, Flick offered an explanation on Raphinha’s continued absence, following his return from Brazil duty.

With the Osasuna clash taking place too close to Raphinha’s arrival back in Spain, he was granted a rest in that game, and he started on the bench against Girona.

Despite the expectation of being offered some game time, Flick kept his No.11 on the bench, and he is a doubt for the trip to Madrid in midweek.

“I spoke to him at half time to see if he could play some minutes. He was very honest and told me he wasn’t feeling very well,” as per quotes from Relevo.

“He will train the day after tomorrow, and if he feels better, he’ll be ready for the next game vs. Atletico Madrid.”

Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde are also in line for recalls against Los Rojiblancos as Flick goes with his strongest team possible to try and reach the final.