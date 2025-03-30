Former Atletico Madrid star rejects Brazil national team link

The Brazil national team job is now vacant following the bold call to sack Dorvial Junior following a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying loss to Argentina.

The main name in the frame appears to be Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti amid a long running link between the Italian and the Samba Boys.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues is reportedly still keen on bringing in Ancelotti, with former Los Blancos star Ronaldo Nazario claiming he helped set up negotiations between the CBF and Ancelotti back in 2023.

Those rumours have been reignited by comments from Ancelotti’s friend and journalist Alberto Cerruti, who claims there has been a change in attitude towards the job from the veteran coach.

“It’s a story that never ends. A year ago he told me he didn’t want to go to Brazil,” Cerruti explained in a interview with Cadena SER, adding that Ancelotti’s ‘dream’ is to remain at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu forever.

“But, he’s not ruling out the idea of Brazil. This is a new thing. The first option is Madrid, but if unfortunately his relationship with Madrid ends, he won’t rule out the idea of ​​going to Brazil.”

Ancelotti’s stance means other names will be considered, with certain sections within Brazilian media still pushing for a native candidate – regardless of Ancelotti’s impressive CV in Europe.

Former Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has been mentioned in connection with the role with the former defender winning the 2019 Copa America as a Brazil international.

The ex-left back is making a strong name for himself as head coach of Flamengo and that is where his immediate future lies.

“I’m only thinking about Flamengo, with whom I have a contract,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

The 39-year-old only took charge of the role in September 2024 and Brazil are unlikely to make a decision until closer to the June international window.