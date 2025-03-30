Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been outspoken about officiating this season, following the club line of criticising officials. During their 3-2 win over Leganes on Saturday, it was Los Pepineros that felt they had been hard done by, but Ancelotti dismissed the idea that Los Blancos had been benefitted though.

After Real Madrid took the lead through a debated penalty, Jude Bellingham and Raul Asencio avoided punishment for their challenges on Diego Garcia and Yan Diomande. Los Pepineros also argued against the free-kick from which Kylian Mbappe grabbed his second and the eventual winner.

Ancelotti explained he thought that one of Leganes’ goal should have been disallowed.

“We were caught on two counterattacks after a loss… which could have been a foul (on Brahim), and, just as Leganes complain, we can do it too. These decisions were grey areas, in which the referee decided it in this way. And I have nothing more to add,” he told Diario AS.

Leganes manager Borja Jimenez was diplomatic after the game, but admitted that his players were ‘indignant’ about the officiating. Ancelotti refused to evaluate the potential penalty that could have been called against Bellingham.

“I’ve already said it. I didn’t see the Bellingham foul, but it could have been a foul on Brahim before the 1-2. The referee made a decision in both cases; in the first case, Leganes complained, and in the second, we did.”

Spanish football is currently in the process of reforming its officiating body and consulting with clubs on potential changes, in no small part off the back of Real Madrid’s consistent complaints about referees. Los Blancos received a special invitation to the committee debating these issues, alongside elected representatives Real Betis and Sevilla, while Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Rafael Louzan is expected to dismiss the Head of the Referees Committee (CTA) Luis Medina Cantalejo at the end of the season.