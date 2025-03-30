Barcelona 4-1 Girona

Barcelona started off well against Girona, creating several chances early on, but the likes of Fermin Lopez, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal twice could not make the most of their shooting opportunities. Despite some magical Lamine Yamal moments, Girona were defending better by the time the break approached, hence conceding in the last minute was so unfortunate.

The 17-year-old whipped in a free-kick, and after a deflection off Ladislav Krejci’s stomach, the ball bounced into the net. Girona looked dangerous in moments, but hadn’t been able to find the final pass. However with their first chance of the game, Arnaut Danjuma took advantage of Girona winning the ball back from a high press, finishing one-on-one with Wojciech Szczesny into the corner. Against the run of play, Danjuma levelled just after the break.

Jules Kounde’s cross-shot went agonisingly between the post and Robert Lewandowski, a reminder of the danger Barcelona carry, but Girona were competing well at this point, pushing higher at times. On the hour-mark, Eric Garcia curled a seemingly harmless effort off the post from outside the box, as both sides looked to up the tempo.

That was a sign of things to come though, and in the 63rd minute, Lewandowski had the home side back in front. A ball to the back post found Fermin, whose header looped up to the back post. Between two defenders and the goalkeeper, Lewandowski managed to hook the ball on the volley through the legs of Gazzaniga.

Portu and Danjuma were starting to concern the Barcelona defence, but Girona could not manage the risks that an increased attacking impetus brought with it. Frenkie de Jong came off the bench and showed a fresh set of heels to the Girona midfield, driving forward and laying in Lewandowski for a fine finish from the left side of the box.

Now enjoying themselves on the break, Gerard Martin would provide a cutback for another substitute, Ferran Torres, to control and finish with his left from just inside the box. There was time for several more attacks, and the best effort of which came from Lamine Yamal, who struck the underside of the bar.

The Blaugrana retake a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table, in a win that wasn’t always comfortable but showed their depth and their offensive prowess once again. They have taken 17 wins and three draws in 2025. At the other end of the equation, Girona are now seven games without a win, and will be grateful the seven-point gap to the relegation zone was not reduced.