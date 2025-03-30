Atletico Madrid have eased fears over the health of Robin Le Normand, after the Spanish international came off with a head knock in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol on Saturday. The 28-year-old missed a significant chunk of the season due to a head knock in September too.

There was concern after Le Normand went down in a clash of heads with Roberto Fernandez while defending a cross. Although he did walk off under his own weight, Los Rojiblancos moved to substitute him immediately, but there was concern, with his head seemingly bleeding at the time.

🚨🇺🇾🇪🇸 Josema Giménez will miss the game against Sevilla next week due to yellow card accumulation. Robin Le Normand was substituted due to a head injury. Concerning… pic.twitter.com/f2G5qs5h8X — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 29, 2025

However after conducting a battery of tests on him, Atletico have released a statement declaring that their medical department have maximum calm over the situation. They say that the tests carried out discard any serious injury, and that the player feels good. The evolution of Le Normand’s symptoms will determine when he can return to action.

The concern came as a result of a previous head knock in September, when Le Normand came off with a head trauma. That head injury kept him out of action for more than two months as a result, returning in December, with Los Rojiblancos eager to take every precaution possible. Le Normand even admitted he considered retirement after it.

It is not clear whether they will leave him out for their upcoming games as a result, or if, having identified no injury, they will feel comfortabel using him. Los Rojiblancos welcome Barcelona back to the Metropolitano next, for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. With the Blaugrana able to take a nine-point lead over Atletico in La Liga on Sunday, many are viewing it as their last shot at silverware. The first leg was drawn 4-4 at Montjuic, although Diego Simeone does have clear alternatives to Le Normand in Clement Lenglet and Jose Maria Gimenez, who replaced him against Espanyol.