Arsenal confirm appointment of Sporting Director after 12 years in La Liga

As has been expected and reported in recent months, Andrea Berta has become the new sporting director at Arsenal. The Gunners have been looking for a replacement for Edu Gaspar since late last year, when he announced his resignation.

Initially Real Sociedad’s Sporting Director, Roberto Olabe, was linked to the job after he announced that he would be leaving his post in Donostia-San Sebastian. However Berta was out at Atletico sooner, with new Director of Football Carlos Bucero seemingly now holding the power at the Metropolitano.

Arsenal announced the decision on Sunday, although they did not give a length of contract. Berta has spent the last 12 years at Atletico, initially as a scout and technical secretary, before taking over as sporting director in 2017, working alongside Diego Simeone.

“I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club. I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to reestablishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world,” Berta noted in statements to club media.

“The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team. I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters.”

The Italian is generally well regarded for his work at Los Rojiblancos, although in recent years his squad building has been questioned, and the €127m signing of Joao Felix will continue to form part of his legacy there, contributing to a split with Simeone. He did build their 2021 title-winning side though, with the likes of Luis Suarez and Kieran Trippier proving inspired signings.