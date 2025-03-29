The name of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi continues to be linked with the top clubs in Europe, with a growing sense that this might be the summer that he is persuaded to leave his beloved Donostia-San Sebastian. Arsenal have been tipped as favourites to make that signing, as they attempt to reunite Zubimendi with fellow Basques Mikel Arteta and Mikel Merino.

The reporting coming out of England is that Zubimendi is close to a done deal for Arsenal, with the Gunners confident of getting their man. In terms of the transfer fee, whomever wants him will have to pay his €60m release clause, so it will come down to a case of convincing the player.

However in Spain, frequent reports continue to link with a move to Real Madrid, who are reportedly getting ‘closer and closer’ to a deal. Los Blancos will look for a midfielder in the summer, and he could be the perfect fit. The prospect of competing with Real Madrid for any player is a daunting one, but David Ornstein has given Arsenal reason to relax, saying he is unaware of talks between the two.

“Without wanting to discredit the reporting of others, I personally haven’t heard this.

Arsenal are expecting Zubimendi to join them from Real Sociedad in the summer,” Ornstein told The Athletic.

Ornstein goes on to explain that they are working on the assumption of his arrival in the summer – after the arrival of Andrea Berta as the new sporting director at the Emirates, further light could be shed on it.

If Real Madrid do have designs on Zubimendi, they will not be discouraged by Arsenal’s progress. In particular it is thought that if Xabi Alonso, Zubimendi’s boyhood idol, were to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as manager, that could be too tempting an offer for the Basque midfielder to turn down.