The shadow of Xabi Alonso has become a little shorter in the last few hours. Previously the Bayer Leverkusen manager’s presence could almost be felt as far south as the Spanish capital, with heavy speculation linking him to former club Real Madrid, but it appears he will not be making the move expected by many this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti and Alonso both have contracts until 2026, but it appears to be an unwritten rule that a trophy-less season results in dismissal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are alive in all three of the major competitions this season, and have the Club World Cup to come at the end of the season, but if Ancelotti cannot win any of them, his continuity will be in question.

If he does leave Los Blancos, then Alonso is the preferred option, and the only one being spoken about in Madrid. It was reported that Alonso would announce a decision on his future on Thursday ahead of Leverkusen’s clash with VfL Bochum, but he limited himself to say that there was ‘nothing to decide’.

However Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes appears to have settled the matter. After a 3-1 win over Bochum, Rolfes said that Alonso would be at the BayArena next season.

“No, he’s staying, that’s it. He told me that there was nothing. He has a contract with us,” he explained to the German media, as quoted by Diario AS.

That would in theory end the speculation, but until there is clarity on Ancelotti’s future, Alonso is likely to remain a topic in the Spanish media. Alonso so far has been careful about the handling of his career though, and tends to only take a decision when he feels it is right – if he has shut the door entirely to a move this summer, it would perhaps force Real Madrid’s hand a little when it comes to retaining Ancelotti.