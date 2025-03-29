Real Madrid have suffered a bump in the road on their return to La Liga action at home to Leganes.

On the back of a busy international break, Carlo Ancelotti was forced to make heavy rotations to his starting team, as Leganes headed across the capital.

Los Blancos went into the game looking to close the three point gap to leaders Barcelona with Hansi Flick’s side in action against Girona tomorrow.

After a slow start at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid began to find their feet, with Leganes forced into some drastic defending and Kylian Mbappe denied from close range.

However, the Frenchman was not to be denied for long, as he dinked home a ‘panenka’ penalty after Arda Guler was barged over inside the box on 32 minutes.

KYLIAN MBAPPE WITH THE PANENKA! pic.twitter.com/ydymQfQl86 — TC (@totalcristiano) March 29, 2025

That looked to be stage set for Real Madrid to cruise on, but Leganes had other ideas, as Lucas Vazquez’s error was prodded home for the equaliser by Diego Garcia just a minute later.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Real Madrid 1-1 Leganes | Diego Garcia DIEGO GARCIA EQUALIZES STRAIGHT AWAY FOR LEGANES!pic.twitter.com/3lmMLAVNHz — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 29, 2025

That turned the tide, but the script was completely torn up just before the break, as Vazquez was bypassed by the Leganes counterattack and Dani Raba arrived on cue to slot Leganes into a shock 2-1 lead at the break.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Real Madrid 1-2 Leganes | Dani Raba DANI RABA HAS GIVEN LEGANES THE LEAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/Y1H80JyAUy — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) March 29, 2025

Ancelotti will need to rally his players at the break to get his rotated team back on task and prevent a first league loss at home since October.

The Italian is under major focus amid fresh rumours over him taking over the Brazil national team at some point in 2025 alongside an incoming legal battle over alleged tax evasion.

With just nine league matches left to play after tonight, Real Madrid cannot afford a slip, as defeat – and a Barcelona home win over Girona – would stretch the title gap to a decisive six points in the latter’s favour.

