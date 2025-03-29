It seems as good as done – Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is on his way to Real Madrid. Out of contract at the end of the season, and having rebuffed all of Liverpool’s attempts to get him to sign a new contract, Real Madrid look as if they will get their man at the end of a two-year long pursuit.

Now the questions will turn to Alexander-Arnold’s fit at Real Madrid. Already there have been reports that veteran Lucas Vazquez may be on his way out of the club at the end of the season as a result, but the big question for next season is who will start at right-back. Dani Carvajal turns 33 this year, and is coming off the back of a cruciate ligament injury, but has also been invaluable for Los Blancos over the last two to three years when fit.

How Carvajal recovers from his injury will no doubt be a crucial part in deciding who will be the starter next season, but if he does get back to his previous level, he will be difficult to leave out. Few are questioning the move from a long-term perspective, but The Athletic say Alexander-Arnold’s arrival could be part of a wider shift.

Insider Guillermo Rai explains that while Real Madrid are aware that Alexander-Arnold has weaknesses defensively, he could transform their play in possession. Since the exit of Toni Kroos, playing out from the back has been an issue, and something they will look to address this summer. ‘The staff at Real Madrid don’t see him as Dani Carvajal’s replacement’, explains Rai, who highlights the fact that the Alexander-Arnold’s presence will give them a new dimension in that regard, and also be a set-piece specialist – two things lacking since Kroos’ exit.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a midfielder this summer, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi seemingly atop their shortlist. Control and organisation in the middle of the pitch has been an issue all year, and only a pairing of Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni for a brief period suggested they could cope with the strain placed upon them by the top-heavy attack.