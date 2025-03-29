Real Madrid launch Manchester United scouting mission for £90m star

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a sensational summer move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils will likely need to win the UEFA Europa League at the end of this campaign to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

A dismal 12 months, either side of Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford, could see United finish in the Premier League bottom half for the first time in their illustrious history.

Despite United’s overall issues, Fernandes has remained a consistent performer, as Amorim looks to reshape his team.

16 goals from midfield, across all competitions, has already beaten his tallies from the last three seasons in Manchester and his present contract runs until 2027 – with the option for an additional 12 months.

United are clearly not looking to sell their leader, but the situation could change if they miss out on European football in 2025/26, and Real Madrid are watching the situation with interest.

As per reports from the Daily Star, Los Blancos have sent scouts to every United game – home and away in recent weeks – to compile a clearer picture on the 30-year-old.

The United hierarchy are looking to bring in major funds over the summer, with finances tight, and Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are in line to move on.

Real Madrid could move the dial on this if an interesting offer arrives in Manchester amid rumours of a £90m bid incoming.

Changes are also expected in Madrid ahead of next season with Trent Alexander-Arnold closing in on a free transfer switch from Liverpool and doubts over Luka Modric’s continuation.

Modric will be offered his traditional one-year extension, to take the Croatia international beyond his 40th birthday in September, but the decision will be left until June to allow him to assess all options available to keep alive his 2026 FIFA World Cup dream next summer.