Premier League chief makes Arda Guler transfer pledge

Arda Guler could be offered a Premier League exit route from Real Madrid this summer.

The Turkey international has found himself at the centre of headlines in recent weeks after a bizarre altercation for Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai on international duty.

However, his on-field performance – particularly in Madrid – continues to lack impact as part of mixed second season in the Spanish capital.

Just three goals scored so far across all competitions is half the figure he managed in 2023/24 and the 20-year-old has made just seven La Liga starts in 2024/25.

Carlo Ancelotti remains unsure on his best position, but Guler himself is full of self confidence, stating in a recent interview that he has no doubt of his ability to succeed in Madrid.

The possibility of a loan in 2025/26 is on the table, with Ancelotti keen to give him some first team action elsewhere, to prevent a career stagnation.

Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has admitted the Premier League club are interested in him with the 56-year-old indicating he scouted Guler during his previous role at Sevilla.

“I know him well because he’s a player whose career in Turkey was followed by every sporting director,” as per reports from Marca.

“He’s a player who met a number of requirements and could be attractive to Aston Villa because we are looking for players in that position.

“It’s not the same position as Marco Asensio, but we’re more or less looking for that profile of in between the lines – who can play as a 10 – and can even play on the outside while coming in.

“I think he’s a player with very good technical skills, and he has personality; he shows it when he plays for the national team. There, he takes on a role that isn’t associated with his age.”

Villa are yet to make a decision on permanent offers for in-form loan duo Asensio and Marcus Rashford and a repeat UEFA Champions League qualification would boost their ability to attract Guler.