Real Madrid host Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday at 21:00 CEST, knowing that a win will move them back level on points with Barcelona atop La Liga. Leganes have beaten both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona this season, but have struggled more against Los Blancos.

What seems certain is that Leganes will go with a back five and a more experimental frontline. Marca say that will mean Oscar Rodriguez leading the line between Juan Cruz and Dani Raba, while Diario AS believe that Raba will go through the middle with Darko Brasanac coming off the left. A five at the back and one up front seem certainties.

There is less assuredness on how Carlo Ancelotti will approach it, with Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao out with injury. Ancelotti confirmed that he was hoping to have Courtois, Mendy and Ceballos back for their Champions League tie against Arsenal, but Los Blancos also have the return leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad to think about.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to take no risks against Leganes this evening, with a close to strongest XI set to play according to Diario AS. Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Junior will be given rest, while Borja Jimenez is set to go with five at the back.

Marca feel that he will try to rest more of his players, with Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger all starting from the bench. That would see Fede Valverde return to the starting XI and to midfield again, despite an exhausting trip to Bolivia in midweek with Uruguay. Diario AS feel that Valverde will get that rest, with Luka Modric replacing him.

The first meeting between the two sides saw Los Blancos run out comfortable 3-0 winners at Butarque, but the second was a much tighter encounter in the Copa del Rey, finishing 3-2 to Los Blancos. That admittedly was a heavily rotated side from Carlo Ancelotti, and on this occasion he does have young defender Diego Aguado back in the squad as a potential option to rest some of his starters.