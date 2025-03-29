Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is rounding into form for the final stretch of the season, as his side pursues Champions League football and a Europa League trophy. With the summer fast approaching, speculation is also on the rise as to whether this will be the summer that he decides to leave Bilbao.

The 22-year-old played a starring role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, and on his day, is difficult for any defender to stop. Barcelona made a concerted effort to sign him last summer, but Williams elected to remain at San Mames. According to Sky Sports DE, as carried by Sport, Williams is still on their shortlist for a summer move, with Director of Football Deco still prioritising the left wing spot for reinforcements.

Chelsea are going all-in to sign Jules Koundé in the summer. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2025

However the major shift is that Bayern Munich appear to have dropped out of the race for Williams. Bayern were one of several European giants, with Manchester United and Chelsea cited Premier League, who have enquired about Williams with his agents, but now the German outlet say that Bayern have decided against a move for Williams. Bayern remain uncertain on the futures of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, who both play in that position.

The side that has been most closely linked with Nico Williams are Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta reportedly keen to bring in the Spain international. They appear to be the favourites for his signature, based on reporting from England. Barcelona meanwhile appear to be prioritising a move for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, who is Deco’s priority for the position.

Williams still has a €60m release clause in his contract, valid until 2027, although he will likely command a high salary too. From Barcelona’s perspective, any interest currently is to a certain degree hypothetical, as they are unsure of what budget they will have to use in the summer due to more salary limit concerns.