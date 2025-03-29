La Liga Round-Up: Atletico Madrid stumble as Rayo push for Europe

Saturday’s early La Liga action featured three key games as Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano boosted their European qualification hopes and Atletico Madrid suffered another title setback.

Real Sociedad 2-1 Real Valladolid

La Real had a comfortable first half against the worst side in La Liga, opening the scoring through Mikel Oyarzabal, who struck home Pablo Marin’s cross. Led by the direct approach and tricky dribbling of Takefusa Kubo, until the hour-mark, Imanol Alguacil’s side felt in control without threatening much.

⚽️ GOAL: Oyarzabal

🇪🇸 Real Sociedad 1-0 Real Valladolidpic.twitter.com/qdz9YyRffA — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 29, 2025

However at that point there was a brief spell of pressure from Valladolid, who got themselves into the game, but then back out of it swiftly. Sergio Gomez’s corner went in without a touch from anyone, eliminating doubts on the final result. A late goal from Juanmi Latasa in stoppage added some tension, but it was ultimately another defeat for La Pucela who remain bottom.

Espanyol 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid had the better of the first half, as Conor Gallagher went close, before Cesar Azpilicueta hammered home a thumping volley off an Alexander Sorloth knockdown. Espanyol competed hard, but struggled to find a way through Los Colchoneros, for whom the sour note was a head injury to Robin Le Normand, who went off for Jose Maria Gimenez.

CESAR AZPILICUETA WHAT A GOLAZOOOOO!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nz6x7wkcGR — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 29, 2025

That competitive edge from Espanyol became increasingly relevant as the second half went on. After Sorloth went close, Espanyol grew into the game, and when Clement Lenglet dragged back a player from a set piece, Los Pericos were given a penalty and a golden opportunity with 20 minutes to go. Captain Javi Puado hit the top corner with no sign of nerves.

With Rodrigo de Paul and Julian Alvarez thrown on, Atleti still struggled to turn the screw in the closing stages. Their efforts not enough, it could be a fatal blow for their title hopes, as Barcelona and Real Madrid look to go nine and six points clear at the top. Espanyol sneak a little closer to safety with a heartening point.

Alaves 0-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano’s eye-catching push for Europe has lost some momentum in recent weeks but they ended a five-game winless run at Alaves.

Things went right for the visitors from the off, as Pathe Ciss headed them in front inside the first 90 seconds, and they never looked back from there.

Joan Jordan was denied from the penalty spot, in a further boost, and Pedro Diaz buried a fine finish to send all three points back to Vallecas.

Pathé Ciss ouvre le score pour Rayo ! pic.twitter.com/XtU8mcaAh8 — Taggat (@taggatsn) March 29, 2025

Images via Getty Images / One Football