Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has again implied that he is not seeing enough in training from 22-year-old forward Ansu Fati in order for him to get game time. Next week he will bring three months without having stepped onto a pitch if he does not play against Girona or Atletico Madrid, despite being fit the entire time.

His camp have reportedly become frustrated with both Barcelona and Flick over Fati’s lack of minutes. On the other hand, Barcelona opened the door to a loan move in January, but Fati refused to leave, despite it being clear he would play little.

When asked about the situation, Flick pointed to Pablo Torre and Pau Victor as examples of what Fati needs to do.

“We’ll see. We need him. What I have to say is that we know it’s not an easy situation for him, but Pau Víctor and Pablo Torre have also trained fantastically. That’s what I want from the players: for them to give 100% and prove they deserve to play. To prove it to us, the coaching staff, every day and in every training session.”

It has also been discussed that Lamine Yamal could be due a rest against Girona on Sunday (16:15 CEST), but Flick showed little inclination to leave him out of the starting XI.

“Lamine is very intelligent and knows how to manage the game. I spoke with him to find out how he’s feeling, and he’s positive. I always talk to the players, and players have a responsibility for their bodies. If something different happens, they have to speak up. Players have to take responsibility for their bodies, especially at a club like Barca.”

Meanwhile another player who has been short on game time if Fermin Lopez, who was released by Torre against Osasuna to provide an assist for Robert Lewandowski.

“Every player is important. To start with, the level in training is very high, and we need the players to be at their best. The reaction after Lewandowski’s goal says everything about him. He’s a great fighter, a great kid. When he doesn’t play well sometimes, he gets a little sad, but we love him like this, smiling and giving his all for the team. Now he can show that in every game. I’m happy he’s here; he is fantastic.”

Lopez and Torre were both linked with an exit this summer just after Flick’s press conference, with Barcelona seemingly considering cashing in on some of their players this summer. It seems Barcelona will try to move on Fati this time round too, although with a high salary, his options for even a loan move appear diminished.