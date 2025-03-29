Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is aiming for a spectacular end to the 2024/25 season in Catalonia.

Flick sealed the Spanish Super Cup in January, as his first trophy at the club, as part of an eye-catching debut year in Spain.

Barcelona are still on course for a potential treble in the run-in, as they head into the weekend with a three-point lead over Real Madrid, after easing to a 3-0 win over Osasuna.

Flick has the edge on Carlo Ancelotti, with ten league games left to play, and he faces Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi finals, plus Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Bayern Munich coach will be taking it one step at a time, ahead of a packed April, but a superb 2025 has been the bedrock of their run.

Barcelona have not lost a game in any competition since the turn of the year, with 16 wins and three draws from 19, with their last loss coming in the final game of 2024 at home to Atletico Madrid.

A 19-game unbeaten run overtakes Xavi Hernandez’s best haul of 18 from 2022/23 and matches the record of the iconic Johan Cruyff from 1993/94.

That was viewed as the final campaign of Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’ where Romario netted 30 league goals on route to winning La Liga.

Flick is now sixth on the list of Barcelona managers with the longest unbeaten streaks with Tata Martino [20], Frank Rijkaard [24] and Pep Guardiola [28] ahead of him.

More recent examples lead the way, with Ernesto Valverde racking up 29 unbeaten games in a row in 2017/18, with No.1 Luis Enrique on a whopping 39 matches from 2015/16.

Barcelona have a minimum of 13 games left this season, which could bring Flick up to 32, but he can only make it to 36 before the end of the current campaign – if Barcelona go all the way in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.