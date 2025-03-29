Hansi Flick drops hint over Lamine Yamal rest question

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is confident Lamine Yamal can manage his own game load in the campaign run-in.

The 17-year-old was asked to play 90 minutes in midweek as Barcelona returned from the international break with a 3-0 win over Osasuna.

The decision to reschedule the game outside of FIFA’s window of 72 hours in between matches was objected to by Barcelona and Osasuna – but the date stood.

His start in that game came on the back of starting both of Spain’s UEFA Nations League matches against the Netherlands, and playing over 120 minutes in the second leg victory for Luis de la Fuente’s team.

From Barcelona’s 28 La Liga games so far this season, Lamine Yamal has started 23, and completed 90+ minutes in all but one of those matches, as an underlining of his growing importance.

Flick is expected to keep the teenager in his starting team for their derby clash with Girona tomorrow, despite rumours that he could rest him, and the former Bayern Munich boss indicated the player himself will also play a role in his physical maintenance.

“I think Lamine is a very intelligent player; he knows how to manage the game. I spoke to him this morning to see how he feels, and the response has been very positive. I always tell the players to tell me if they have any discomfort or anything”, as per quotes from Marca.

“They’re also responsible for their own bodies. My experience as a player is that if you feel discomfort, and don’t pay attention to it, you can get injured. I tell the players that message.”

Barcelona are gearing up for a packed schedule in April, with the Girona game swiftly followed by a Copa del Rey semi final second leg trip to rivals Atletico Madrid just three days later, with the tie level after a 4-4 thriller in the first meeting.