Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has distanced himself from any potential controversy involving his remarks before beating Osasuna on Thursday night. The German manager commented that ‘Barcelona are different to Real Madrid’, which Carlo Ancelotti agreed with on Friday, noting that Flick was right that ‘Real Madrid are not Barcelona’.

One of the big talking points this week has been an appeal from Osasuna against that result, claiming that Barcelona’s fielding of Inigo Martinez qualified as an ineligible player. However the Blaugrana are confident that they will not be punished.

Flick had little of note to say about it.

“Each club is responsible for its own affairs; I can’t say anything about that. We won the three points, and that’s my focus,” he told the press.

“I’m focused on the next game. There are a lot of games right now. We analyse the games and the opponents, and there’s not much time to think about it. Besides, it’s not something that concerns me. I don’t have any information about it at the moment.”

Previous manager Xavi Hernandez was public about his struggles with the pressures of the job, and declared at one point that it would be ‘very difficult’ for the next manager to enjoy the experience. Something Flick disagreed with.

Hansi Flick: "The team is very well prepared for a match that I believe is very important." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2025

“This morning I didn’t enjoy the wind (laughs). From the start, I’m very happy to be here and work with these players. Everyone is enjoying playing football. I’m continuing on my path of how we want to improve. We’ve improved a lot in possession and control. It helped us a lot against Osasuna. We made fewer mistakes than in previous weeks. I’m happy, but we can do better. Every day we have to take a step to improve. For now, I’m enjoying being Barca coach.”

Flick was also full of praise for Ancelotti, and extending a hand of peace to Real Madrid.

“I respect Real Madrid, also Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best coaches in the world and a good person. I have the absolute highest level of respect for him. I don’t have anything bad to say about him or Real Madrid, but we are Barca and it’s different. La Masia, the connections are fantastic. It feels like a family, all together. There are many members of the staff we’ve brought in, and it’s a challenge for the coach to get everyone on the same page, but they are important and we need them. I’m happy here.”

The Blaugrana face Girona at 16:15 CEST at Montjuic on Sunday afternoon, where they will look to pick up a ninth straight win, and continue an unbeaten run that dates back to the start of 2025.