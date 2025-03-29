Chelsea to go ‘all out’ for Barcelona star in summer transfer window

Barcelona have spent most of 2025 not focusing on transfer business, but rather locking down their best talents to long-term deals. The likes of Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo have already received contract extensions. Next on the agenda for Director of Football Deco are Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde.

Conflicting reports have emerged on whether Kounde has reached a rough agreement on a new deal, with some denying this to be the case. Kounde currently has a contract until 2027, and has adapted to his role at right-back, and is happy at the club and in the city, explain Sport. While Deco is making an effort to lock down all of Barcelona’s top players, Kounde’s case has been a matter of increased urgency due to interest from Chelsea.

If Kounde should enter next season without a new deal for Kounde, then their negotiating position will weaken, and the Blues feel they have things to offer the 26-year-old. While his salary would remain similar on a new deal with the Blaugrana, Chelsea are willing to offer him a a significant wage rise. They will also offer him the chance to return to his original role in central defence, something that was a priority for him when signing for Barcelona back in 2022 from Sevilla.

Kounde knows that Barcelona intend to keep him at right-back if he remains, with a wealth of options in central defence, and are also looking to provide him with some competition this summer. He reportedly turned down more money to sign for Barcelona for €50m from Sevilla too, showing that finances are not his priority. Kounde is one of two targets for the centre-back spot with Chelsea, who will try to compete with Real Madrid for Dean Huijsen.

Under both Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick, Kounde has been instrumental at right-back, more recently forming a strong partnership with Lamine Yamal on the right. This season he has played more than anyone else for Barcelona, racking up 44 appearances already, with three goals and eight assists to his name as well.