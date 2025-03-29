Barcelona are once again in a situation where they have eyes bigger than their bank account, or perhaps more accurately, bigger than the space in their salary limit. Director of Football Deco is seemingly set on strengthening the left side of Barcelona’s attack with a big signing, and it could lead him to take some painful decisions.

According to Relevo, Barcelona know that this summer they will likely have to bid farewell to players that they value highly in terms of their quality and what they bring to the team. The club are keen to strengthen, and in order to carry out the plans they have in mind, that likely means that they will have to cash in on some of their players.

Examples of players in that situation are Pablo Torre and Fermin Lopez, report the Madrid-based outlet. Torre has performed well in what little game time he has been given this season, while Lopez would like more game time than he is currently receiving. His contribution is worthy of more minutes, but in his preferred position behind the striker, he has Gavi and Dani Olmo ahead of him in the pecking order. The equation is described as Lopez ‘and/or’ Torre potentially leaving.

Lopez, 21, has five goals and six assists this season, averaging a goal contribution every 107 minutes this season. Those numbers have come across 30 appearances this year, but has started just ten games this season. He has only completed a match thrice this season. The equation is

Last summer Manchester United made an approach for Lopez, and declared publicly that he was keen to stay at Barcelona. Torre meanwhile will seemingly be offered a contract extension until 2027. He spent last season on loan at Girona, and had interest from Valencia and Real Betis in the January transfer window for another loan move. He has played just 418 minutes, but has scored four times and given three assists too.