Barcelona will go into the summer with uncertainty over their transfer market once again, with doubts about how much space they will have in their salary limit. Director of Football Deco, who is in full charge of Barcelona’s recruitment now, is designing a strategy with which to go into the summer.

Despite financial issues, Relevo say that Deco has decided with the club that whatever money they make from sales this summer will be reinvested into the first team directly, and the decisions they make will be taken with improving the squad in mind. Miguel Rico writes that the possible departures and arrivals are all known at this point, but that shift in strategy is significant.

We'll see a lot of Gavi in April. Experts predicted he'd hit his first peak around this time after his long injury layoff, and his performance against Osasuna backed it up. He won 18 duels, made nine recoveries, and impressed both in attack and defense, showing he's ready to step… pic.twitter.com/RqIPEMopQ9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 29, 2025

If Barcelona decide to sell a player, or if an irrefutable offer comes in, then whatever money they make will be invested in a replacement, with the profit set aside for other objectives. The example used is Jules Kounde, who has interest from Chelsea. If – hypothetically it is noted – Kounde were to be sold, Barcelona would try to sign a new right-back such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong or Almeria’s Marc Pubill, using the profit to add depth to a squad with plenty of quality.

Significantly, Pablo Torre and Fermin Lopez are highlighted as examples of players that could fall victim to this strategy, with Dani Olmo and Gavi ahead of them in the pecking order for game time.

This strategy clearly relies on Barcelona being within their salary limit, and without spending restrictions, something that is still being questioned in the higher offices of Spanish football. It is true that Barcelona have an uneven squad, with lots of centre-backs and forward-thinking midfielders, but with only two established full-backs. However fans will also be reluctant to see any of the names mentioned above depart.