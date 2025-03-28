Wojciech Szczesny hits impressive Barcelona landmark

Wojciech Szczesny’s incredible season at Barcelona is set to break more new ground this weekend at home to rivals Girona.

The former Poland international battled through a tough start to life to become the first choice goalkeeper at Barcelona, and he has started to deliver with his performances in 2025.

Following a season-ending injury to first-choice stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Hansi Flick made the bold move to bring Szczesny out of retirement, and the call looks increasingly shrewd.

After surviving the initial furore over dropping Inaki Pena as No.1, to ease Szczesny into the starting line up, both manager and player are reaping the benefits.

Barcelona have reached out to Szczesny’s camp to try and convince him on an extension for next season – and potentially into 2026/27 – but the final call will come down to the 34-year-old.

His form has been a cornerstone for Flick and Barcelona’s push across three fronts in recent months ahead of a key La Liga game at Girona on March 30.

Barcelona returned from the international break with a routine 3-0 win over Osasuna – to boost their lead at the top of the table – but they will need to go again this weekend.

From 17 games played across all competitions, Barcelona have not lost a match with Szczesny starting between the posts, with 15 wins and two draws.

A clean sheet against Osasuna means over half of those games have featured a shutout for Szczesny and if he avoids defeat Girona another barrier will be hurdled.

March 30, 2024 was the last time Szczesny lost a club game – during his time at Juventus – as a mark of his career turnaround this season.

Szczesny’s new role, and Ter Stegen’s incoming return to full fitness, could mean the end of Pena’s Barcelona career this summer as he wants to move on in search of a first team role elsewhere in La Liga.