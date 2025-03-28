After falling to a 3-0 defeat at Montjuic on Thursday night, Osasuna were supposedly considering reporting Barcelona for fielding an ineligible player. However the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) appear to have cleared up any doubt over the matter.

FIFA regulations state that any player who misses international duty through injury must not partake in a club game within five days of the last international game in the window for their side. Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez dropped out of the Spain side due to a knee knock suffered against Atletico Madrid, yet was back in the starting XI for the Blaugrana against Los Rojillo. That match, controversially, came just four days after Spain beat the Netherlands on penalties in the Nations League semi-finals.

Had Osasuna done so, Barcelona could potentially have faced sanctions and even a points deduction, but the RFEF appear to have nipped that in the bud. Players are permitted to play within that period if the football federation in question agrees to release the player with the club. As per Marca, the RFEF have confirmed that Spain agreed to do so, which would appear to get the Blaugrana off the hook.

Dani Olmo injured himself during his penalty. He'll be out for approximately two weeks. @Alfremartinezz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 27, 2025

If Osasuna do decide to go ahead an launch a complaint, then it would have to be decided by the Federation tribunal whether they had a case, but it appears the RFEF do not believe it will come to much.

Even so, Barcelona and Osasuna were both highly frustrated by the timing of the rearranged match, so swiftly after the international break. Hansi Flick had complained about the scheduling before the game, and after it noted that Barcelona ‘paid the price’ in the form of Dani Olmo’s injury, coming off in the first half. Jules Kounde also challenged the footballing authorities, accusing them of lacking respect for the players.